Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $66.97 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

