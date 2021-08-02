Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Equitable by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 255,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

