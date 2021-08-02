Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 12,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 460,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

