Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.