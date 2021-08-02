Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.37.

TSE K opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

