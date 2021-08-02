Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,641. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 629,708 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.