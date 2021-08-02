Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.62.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

