KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $311.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.