KnoxFS (new) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,331.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $216,746.31 and $10,331.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 422,921 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

