Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $55.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.