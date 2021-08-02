Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.