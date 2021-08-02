Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KRA opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kraton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

