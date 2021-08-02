KuCoin Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.38 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $815.32 million and $13.38 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $10.18 or 0.00025845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00812440 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00091405 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

