Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

