Kuende Hits Market Cap of $379,923.34 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Kuende has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $379,923.34 and $57.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.14 or 0.00822717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00090853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

