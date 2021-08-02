Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.200-1.200 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

