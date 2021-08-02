Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Cap Achieves $304,454.84

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $304,454.84 and approximately $7,150.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

