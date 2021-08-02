Kwmg LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $116.46 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.