Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by Truist from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

