Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $34.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $35.45 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $131.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

