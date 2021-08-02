L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.
L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
