L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L'Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

