Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.51. 6,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,584. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $104.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.