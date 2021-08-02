Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 616,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period.

AMLP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 58,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,782. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

