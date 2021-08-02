Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.54. The stock had a trading volume of 151,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

