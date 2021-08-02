Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after buying an additional 261,607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,039,000 after buying an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $57.65. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,414. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43.

