Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.09. 12,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.