Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $440.16. 286,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

