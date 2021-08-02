Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 120,883 shares.The stock last traded at $69.25 and had previously closed at $66.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 39.42%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

