Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $660.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $712.63.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $637.41 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.