Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 882.83 ($11.53).

Lancashire stock traded up GBX 8.45 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 646.95 ($8.45). The company had a trading volume of 202,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.51. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

