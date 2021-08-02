Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTCH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Latch alerts:

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Latch has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.