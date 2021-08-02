Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,603.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,754 shares of company stock worth $6,215,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

