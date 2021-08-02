LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $9.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

