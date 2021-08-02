Lead Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.04 million and $2.20 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00138777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.30 or 0.99990660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00842737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.