Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Invests $209,000 in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 234.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,324. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

