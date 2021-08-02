Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Invests $371,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.81 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

