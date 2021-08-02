Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.05. 1,218,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,710. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

