LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

