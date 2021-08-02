LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 31.4% in July

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ LX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

