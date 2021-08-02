Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,160,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 31,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,261,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,424,375. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

