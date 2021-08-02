Life Storage (LSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSI opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $119.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

