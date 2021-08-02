LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 438,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSAQ opened at $9.90 on Monday. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

