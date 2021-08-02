Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LIN opened at $307.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

