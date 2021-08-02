Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s 9th Largest Position

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Linde were worth $114,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $308.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $308.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

