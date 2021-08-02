LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.69 on Monday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

