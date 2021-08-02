LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.25. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 657.43%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.