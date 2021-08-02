LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 59.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in LKQ by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

