Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $67.62.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

