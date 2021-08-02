Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $371.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,332. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

