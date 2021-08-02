Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of LL opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

